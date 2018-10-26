Janice Louise Amby was born April 1, 1941 to Cesil and Karl Benovsky in Texas. She died on October 16, 2018 due to complications from heart disease. She was born with a love for animals and at the age of 10 began training dogs. After graduating high school in Sundance, TX, she began riding horses and competing in rodeo events, excelling in calf roping and barrel racing. Janice became a cowgirl and rodeo queen eventually winning the Santa Barbara Fiesta Ranch Horse Competition in 1991. She met and rubbed elbows with people like Yakima Kanuek and taught Bo Derek riding for the Hollywood movie “Ten”.
Janice married the love of her life Frank Amby in 1984 and they became a tennis doubles team well known for their fast-paced winning style in the Santa Ynez Valley. Frank and Janice lived on the Amby family ranch, Rancho Canada De La Laguna in Buellton. Janice loved ranch life; especially riding her beloved horse, Nina. She is survived by her husband Frank of 34 years, daughter, Dee Dee Drake of Lompoc, brother, Larry Benovsky of Prescott, AZ (CeeCee), and sister, Patricia Rushing of Vacaville, CA.
Janice loved life and Frank. She had a passion for animals, baseball, tennis, and painting. She excelled in all that she tried and became an expert dog and horse trainer, baseball and tennis player, and created many beautiful paintings of people, animals, and landscapes.
Janice will be cremated. She has requested no services or flowers. Donations may be given in her name to the Buellton Humane Society.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory.
