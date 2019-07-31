{{featured_button_text}}
Jane Marlett

Jane Elizabeth Marlett passed away on June 30th, 2019, from natural causes, at her home in NIpomo Ca with her daughter Phyllis Marlett at her side. She is survived by her children Dianna Marlett Wheat, Robyn Mendez, Mike Marlett, Stephanie Casaras, Phyllis Marlett, Clyde Marshall and Phillip Marlett. She was blessed with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and lived a long and full life. She is loved and missed.

