Jane Dixon

The second child of Laurence Josiah Kinch (of Pennsylvania) and his wife, Lena Gidley Ervin (of Iowa), Jane Athelia Kinch came into the world September 16th, 1925 in Ventura, California and died of natural causes Feb. 15, 2020 (age 94).
Jane was a quiet, unassuming child with a great love of animals.
She attended Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles, CA where she met her husband-to-be, Robert E. “Bob” Dixon. They were married on August 31, 1945 after Bob's discharge from the Army Air Corps.
In 1971 they purchased The Credit Bureau of Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Lompoc Valley which they owned for many years.
Jane became an active member of the Collie Club of America and the Santa Maria Kennel Club & Los Padres Collie Club.
She was a breeder, handler and Judge of both Shetland Sheepdogs and Collies for over 30 years and mentored many who would become influential in their breeds. Dogs from her Singing Hills Kennels became the springboards for many California dog breeders.
Janie will be missed by any and all whose life she ever touched. She was one of a kind and we shall not see her like again soon. Per her request, no services will be held.
