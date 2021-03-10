James Allan Sweet (Jimmy) was born March 4, 1970, in Santa Maria, California, to Rodney and Genevieve Sweet. Jim lived in Bakersfield, California and died March 7, 2021 at the Hoffmann Hospice Home in Bakersfield from stroke related complications. He passed very peacefully at 51. Jim attended Saint Josephs HS and graduated from Santa Maria HS. He loved fishing and surfing along the Central Coast during his youth. He later moved to Santa Cruz, California, and continued those hobbies while working in the construction industry. Jim had a quick humor and a goodhearted nature. At twelve years old, Jims first job was delivering newspapers and visiting with residents. He loved talking with people. One of Jims favorite jobs was as a deck hand for a local tuna commercial fisherman. He overcame a debilitating drug addiction through the help of his family and the saving grace of Jesus Christ. Jimmy volunteered at the local Catholic Food Pantry and enjoyed serving others in this way. His favorite activities later in life were sea fishing, dirt biking, being with family and his dog Faith. He was especially proud of his brother, nephew and niece. Jim loved holiday family gatherings and events where we could all be together. Jim loved his Portuguese family heritage and admired his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jim is survived by his mother, Genevieve, his brother and sister-in-law, Brad and Andrea Sweet, his nephew, Jackson, and niece, Renae. He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney, Grandparents George and Mary Perry and Monroe and Imogene Sweet. A private service will be arranged for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Hoffmann Hospice Home 4401 Buena Vista Rd. Bakersfield, CA 93311. Hoffmannhospice.org
