James Russell Zarling 69, died surrounded by his loving family, on June 6, 2019 from complications of Agent Orange exposure.
James was born to Catherine and Layard Zarling on April 20,1950 in Santa Cruz, CA. He moved to Santa Maria in 1953. He was one of four children. He attended St. Mary's Elementary and was in the first class at the new St. Joseph High School. He enlisted in the Army at 17 and served two tours in Vietnam in the 173rd Airborne. Amongst other medals, he received a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.
He married Jill Schroder in 1972, they were married 24 years and had 3 children. James worked for Pepsi, Larrabee Brother Distributing, Purefill Water Company and Familian Pipe and Supply.
James is lovingly survived by his siblings Dan Zarling, Judy(Don) Baker, Michael(Kelly) Zarling.
Children Mandi, Kenneth(Inez) and Eric Zarling. Grandson Isaiah Zarling. Step Grandsons Daniel(Danielle) and Mathew Terry. Step Great Grandsons James and Liam. Nephews John(Megan), Jeff(Maria) and James(Astacia) Zarling. Nieces Carrie, Shawna and Jeanette Baker. Great Nieces Brooklyn, Everly and Eva.
Preceding him in death are his parents Catherine and Layard Zarling and his wife Jill Zarling.
James or Jim, as so many called him, was happiest around family and friends. He enjoyed a good BBQ, fishing, lots of stories and laughter. You always knew Jim was there by his boisterous voice and great storytelling! He enjoyed watching football, especially his favorite team, the New Orleans Saints.
The Love of his life was his grandson, Isaiah. Pa and Isaiah spent many an hour playing games, watching old cartoons, laughing and talking.
Jim has left a big hole in our hearts and he will be dearly missed.
A memorial for Jim will be held Sunday July 14th, 2019 at Grogan Park, 1155 Rancho Verde, Santa Maria, CA from 12-5p.m.
