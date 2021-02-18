An incredible man and inspiration for many, James (Jimmy) Ray Weaver, 76, of Orcutt, CA passed away on February 4, 2021, after a long, valiant, battle with cancer.
Jimmy was born on a Wednesday, June 14, 1944 in West Virginia. He moved to Santa Maria at the age of 13 years old, beginning his life-long love of the central coast and starting his freshman year at Santa Maria High School where he met many of his close friends to this day. After receiving his high school diploma in 1962, he began attending California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, pursuing a degree in business. Jimmy graduated from Cal-Poly in 1967 with a bachelor in Business Administration.
Throughout his younger years and through college, Jimmy held a number of positions including truck driver, furniture mover, bartender, and carried many of those early skill sets throughout the remainder of his life. Upon graduation from college he began a career at Vandenberg Air Force Base with the Aerospace Corporation for nearly forty years as a Mechanical and Propulsion Engineer. He had many friends there, enjoyed the opportunity to raise a family in nearby Orcutt, and was proud of his contributions on behalf of a greater future for his country. It was a special treat in those days with take your children to work, as family were allowed on base to see satellites, mission control, numerous rocket launches, and even the space shuttle on a 747. Of all his various accomplishments, one of his proudest was to be awarded a prominent engineering status due to his knowledge, expertise, and years of excellence. He retired on June of 2006 after a career of thirty nine years and eight months with the firm.
Jimmy had a love for the outdoors and all things active, from camping, water skiing, hunting, fishing, hiking, and exploring with family trips. He rarely stayed still. Jimmy spent every weekend possible exploring the outdoors and living life to the fullest. He was very athletic throughout his life, with gymnastics early on and maintained an ever present love for baseball. He coached soccer, followed football, softball, cheerleading, and dance for his children, and even taught line dancing. Favorite moments included teaching the two-step with his daughter, and sharing that time together.
His other passion was for classic cars and motorcycles, including pre-war hot rods, a cherished '57 Chevy, classic mustangs, his beloved Harley softtail and his favorite little red truck. He won awards for his beautiful and meticulous restorations, creative paintjobs, and unparalleled attention to detail. He spent over two years restoring a classic mustang as a first car for his son. His talents and creativity were evident in everything he undertook and generously shared with friends, family, and his longstanding dear members of the Bent Axles car club in Santa Maria.
Jimmy is survived by the love of his life, Lorna, his beloved wife of 27 years. He and Lorna met in Santa Maria and were married shortly thereafter. Upon his retirement, they traveled extensively with trips to Mexico, Europe, Hawaii, and Alaska. They decided to build a home in Jimmy's childhood region of Fayetteville, West Virginia, exploring and spending quality time with his extended family ties there. They then returned to the Central Coast, buying a house in Paso Robles in 2009. He and Lorna and their beloved Australian Sheppard, Brody, then established a home in Orcutt, CA in 2014, to be close to friends and family.
Jimmy was a beloved son, husband, father, brother, mentor, coach, and friend and touched the lives of so many. He was always a family man and often said, “I never get tired of raising children”. He succeeded in that effort, raising all of his adopted children, step children, and many grandchildren with a love and a caring that was conveyed every day.
Jimmy is also survived by his children which includes adopted son James Weaver and fiancé Melody Sky Eisler of Poulsbo, WA; his adopted daughter, Breann Tiboni of Sacramento, CA; stepdaughter Lacie Salisbury, husband Jake, and grandchildren Makayla, Tyler, Lily & Charly of Post Falls, ID; and stepdaughter Leann Kuhn, husband Josh, and grandchildren Gracie, Hollis, and Ridley of Prosper, TX. Jimmy is also survived by his mother Doris Weaver, of Redding, CA and brother, Wes Weaver and wife Sharon of Geneva, FL. Jimmy was preceded by his father Robert Weaver of Orlando, FL. Jimmy is additionally survived by his many extended family members of beloved aunts, cousins, and relatives on both sides of the country.
No amount of words could convey the impact that one man has on the lives of so many. Jimmy lived his life with a robust passion and an abundance of love and generosity that was felt by all. He will be missed.
Jimmy had requested that no services would be conducted. In lieu of flowers, he had requested that donations be made in memory of James (Jimmy) Weaver to the Mission Hope Cancer Center, located at 1325 Church St., Santa Maria, CA 93454. www.missionhopecancercenter.com
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
