Pat lost his battle with cancer, at his home in Tucson, no service is planned! He was a native of Santa Maria, and graduated Santa Maria high in 1953. A USAF veteran. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Spencer, a sister Susan Walmsley, and 3 children, Charles, Michael and Patricia. 6 grandchildren , 5 great grandchildren, a multitude of friends, if you were touched by his life you were truly blessed with a little extra laughter. Feel free to donate to the cancer society of your choice if you wish!

James "Pat" Carroll
