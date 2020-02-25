James McKay passed away in Modesto, CA, on February 7, 2020. He was born in Yankton, SD, on January 24, 1925. After serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII he married Dorothy Korte in 1946. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy and sons James Jr. and Alan. He is survived by his son Ron and his wife Magda, daughter-in-law Sonia Elizabeth, daughter Joanne and her husband Tim, 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.