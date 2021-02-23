James Lonnie Edwards passed from this life to eternal rest on February 13, 2021. He was a devoted husband, dad, pops, and grandpa. He was born on May 21, 1947. He attended Santa Maria and Righetti High Schools, and even played for John Madden at Allan Hancock which made him a life-long Raider fan. Most people that met Lonnie quickly understood that he was an icon of Santa Maria Style BBQ, his coworkers knew he had an exceptional work ethic, and his family and closest friends knew of his kindness and great sense of humor. Anyone in need got his unwavering support with a benefit BBQ, any neighbor could pull up a chair and get a cold one, and any friends of his children could get a great example from how he treated those around him. Lonnie enjoyed riding motorcycles and golf when he wasn't cooking or working and never met a person he couldn't befriend in just a few minutes. His tenacity was shown by staying at the same job for 50 years and with the love of his life for 54 years. He is survived by his bride Shirley, his sons Richard and James “Bubba”, his daughter Tina, and his grandchildren Valerie, Jeremy, Brandon, Hamilton, Rosalynd, Natalie Miles, and James. His family and friends will miss the joy this wonderful man brought into their lives. When asked for his opinion, Lonnie loved to say, “Do you want the truth, or something that will make you feel good”? It's good to know that with Lonnie safely making Santa Maria Style BBQ in heaven, both of those options are true! In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests that people please send donations to the gofundme page for Lonnie Edwards to help his wife pay medical bills.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.