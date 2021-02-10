With heavy hearts, our family is saddened to inform everyone of the passing of our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather (Papa), Brother & Uncle on November 28, 2020, at the age of 77, due to complications from lung cancer. Jim leaves such a void in our lives, but we know he is with his Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, & loved ones gone on to Heaven before him.
Jim began his life on August 10, 1943, as son of Luther and Rebecca Skidmore in Miami, OK. His family moved to Bakersfield, CA when Jim was in grade school. Jim met his “Darlin” & future wife Susie (Crandall) at Sierra Jr. High, but they didn't begin dating until Soph year at East Bakersfield High School (Class of '61). They married on Feb.10, 1962 in Las Vegas & celebrated their 58th Anniversary in 2020.
Their blessed, eventful, often adventurous lifelong journey began in Palmdale, CA, as Jim proudly served in the US Army stationed at Mt. Gleason Missile Site (1962-65), & where two children were born (James C. in 1962 & Jana in 1964). Following his Army Service, the family moved back to Bakersfield for two years, while Jim attended Bakersfield College & worked at a Credit Union. Second son (Jeffrey) was born in 1967, just before Jim accepted a Patrolman position on Santa Maria, CA Police Department (1967-69), while continuing his education at Allan Hancock College & Cal Poly.
Jim entered the California Highway Patrol Academy in May of 1969 (Cadets watched the “Moon Walk” on TV in July!). Out of the Academy, Jim joined the first Squad at the new Central Los Angeles CHP Office, until transferring to the new Westminster Office when it opened. Jim promoted to Sgt. & transferred to the East L.A. Office, all the while taking classes at Pepperdine University & receiving his Bachelor of Science (Business Administration) Degree. The family lived in Huntington Beach during this time, until Jim transferred (as a Sgt.) to CHP Headquarters in Sacramento, Personnel & Training Division (1976), & the family moved to a new home in El Dorado Hills. Jim promoted to Lieutenant & Captain while still at Headquarters (including Office of Internal Affairs) & accepted an Area Commander position at Bakersfield CHP Office (1983), & then Hollister/Gilroy Area CHP Office (1987). New assignments in 1990 & 1995 were promotions as an Assistant Chief & Deputy Chief at Inland Division, San Bernardino, CA, & they moved to nearby Loma Linda. Also, during the 1992 L.A. Riots, Jim served as Graveyard Shift Commander of Operations for the Patrol. After 12 relocations through Military, CHP transfers & promotions (“Susie, pack the car!”), they finally settled in Santa Maria (1996), while Jim headed a special assignment for a year until his retirement in 1997, after 28 years with the CHP. A notable career & a job well-done!
Before & during retirement, Jim had varied interests: Working with wood (“Wood is my life!”), researching family genealogy & starting a business - JanawayGenealogy.com - aided by Daughter-in-Law Sandra, providing books for other avid researchers. He also built a beautiful mountain cabin in Pine Flat, CA (2005), “with a little help from his friends”. Traveling was also enjoyed: Cabin trips & visits to see relatives, friends & America throughout many States; trips to Lake Tahoe, Laughlin & Las Vegas, NV (50th Wedding Anniversary Celebration with family/friends in 2012 at the “Scene of the Crime”); Cruises (Hawaii, Caribbean, Mexican Riviera); & Washington DC. But most of all, Jim enjoyed years of good times with friends, celebrating happy family events (holidays, birthdays, weddings, vacations), cheering for the many activities & accomplishments of his Kids & Grandkids (graduations, school academics, sports & performing arts), wherever & whenever they occurred.
Jim is survived by his wife, Susie (Susann); Children: James C. (CHP, Ret.) & Daughter-in-Law Sandra Skidmore, Santa Maria; Jeffrey T. Skidmore (Teacher), Bakersfield; Sister & Brother-in-Law SueAnn & Roger Palmer, Bakersfield; Sister-in-Law Dalene Crandall, Belpre, OH; Grandchildren (all in CA): Carissa Skidmore, Bryce Skidmore, Ryan (Lauren) Skidmore (Ryan continues with the “family business” on Bakersfield PD), Jennifer (Joseph) Linardon & Sarah Skidmore; Great Grandchildren: Harper Jana Skidmore (2), Lane Coffee Skidmore (8 mos.) & Olivia Shay Linardon (born Christmas Eve, after Jim had already passed); Nieces Diana (John) Schumacher & Becky (Rick) Tarwater; Nephews Pat (Reba) Sill, Blake (Antonia) Young, Scott Farley, Robby (Melissa) Crandall, Ryan (Jamie) Crandall & numerous Great Nieces & Nephews. Jim was preceded in death by Daughter Jana (1984), Parents Luther & Rebecca (1964, 1995), In-Laws Hod & Jane Crandall (1981, 2016), Sister & Brother-in-Law Ermalene & Charles Sill (2009, 1990), Sister-in-Law & Brother-in-Law Tigger & Leo Ortega (2002, 1999) & Brother-in-Law Bob Crandall (2016).
Jim accomplished much & enjoyed his life, found many treasured friends & colleagues along the way, welcomed new Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren, & remained very proud of & devoted to his family, which gave him such joy! He was known for his loyalty, wisdom, integrity, leadership & guidance, common sense, kindness, sense of humor, colorful language when trying to make a point, & his usual attire of sweats, Carhartt tee, tennis shoes, baseball cap & a cup of coffee in his hand. We're still in disbelief of our sudden loss of the finest man we've ever known. He will always be deeply loved and missed.
A Celebration-of-Life will be held for Jim on Saturday, April 24, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd., Bakersfield, CA at the outdoor Pavilion. Casual dress & compliance with any COVID protocols in effect at that time are encouraged.
Many heartfelt thanks to those who have reached out to us with prayers, calls, remembrances, cards, flowers & gifts to express condolences to the family. He touched so many lives. In lieu of flowers, should anyone wish to make a donation in Jim's memory, a favorite charity of his was the C.A.H.P. Widows & Orphan's Trust, 2030 V Street, Sacramento, CA 95818.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.