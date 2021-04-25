James H. Burress Jr. "Jim " passed away peacefully at home on April 21, 2021. He was born on October 21, 1928 in Pittsburg, PA. As a youth his family moved to Detroit, MI. Jim was the oldest of 6 Burress boys, followed by Robert, Chester, John, Daniel, and Paul. He attended Catholic Central High School and the University of Detroit Mercy, receiving an Accounting degree. He enlisted in the Army in 1951 and was deployed to Korea where he served as a tank mechanic until 1953. Upon returning home, he served in the Army Reserves for 5 additional years. Jim moved to Santa Monica to seek work as an accountant. He started attending San Fernando Valley College of Law in the evenings. There he met the love of his life, Jean (Murray) Burress and married in 1965. Together they had two children, Paul and Bill. He graduated from law school and passed the bar in 1968. The family moved to Santa Maria, CA in 1970, where Jim worked as a Public Defender for the County of Santa Barbara for 25 years.
He enjoyed wood carving, leathercraft, painting, fishing, camping, reading, crossword puzzles, playing cards, and most importantly anything to do with his wife, kids, grandkids, and friends. He was actively involved with Saint Louis de Montfort parish serving as an eucharistic minister and many other clubs and organizations.
Jim is survived by his wonderful wife Jean (Murray) Burress of 56 years, 2 children, and 5 grandchildren. Son Paul Burress (wife Tammy), granddaughters - Allyson, Josie, and Mabel. Son Bill Burress (wife Lisa), granddaughter Corby and grandson Brett. He is survived by one brother Daniel Burress (wife Gerri) and preceded in death by his parents James Homer Burress and Theresia (Heil) Burress and by brothers Robert, Chester, John, and Paul Burress. He has numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends both living and deceased.
Jim was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He always placed other's needs, wants, and happiness ahead of his own. Jim set a great example for the way we should live our lives with love, compassion, kindness, and patience. He was strong but gentle, charismatic yet humble, loyal, honest, positive, level-headed, smart, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and the consummate gentleman. Jim will be greatly missed. Please let Jim live in our hearts as long as we all shall live. Rest in Peace Jim.
Fellowship and Arrangements:
Rosary will be held at 6 pm Wednesday April 28th at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 East Stowell Rd. Santa Maria, 93454 www.dudley-hoffmanmortuary.com
The Funeral mass will be held at 10 am Thursday April 29th at St. Louis de Montfort Church, 1190 E. Clark Ave., Santa Maria, CA 93455. For those who cannot attend, the funeral will be livestreamed at https://sldm.org/live/ at 10am (PST) Thursday Apr.29th
In lieu of flowers the family ask that you please make a donation to St. Louis de Montfort Church, Saint Joseph High School, or the Oasis Senior Center
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.