On Wednesday, May 13th, after 91 years of life, James (Jim) Agawa passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Maria.
Jim was born in San Luis Obispo in 1928, to Otokichi and Umeko Agawa and grew up on the farmlands of rural Arroyo Grande. The youngest of 9 children, Jim and his family were relocated in 1941 to the WWII Internment Camp at Gila River in Arizona when he was just 13 years old. After spending 3 years in camp, Jim enlisted in the Army and served in the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. During his service, Jim was a parachutist and worked as a Line Man, running communication lines and earned the World War II Victory Medal.
After his military service, Jim made his way back to the Central Coast and worked for both Bowmans Radiator, and Silvas Radiator before starting his own business, Jims Radiator Service in 1963 where he operated a shop on Russell Avenue before moving to Oak Street as Jim Agawa Radiator. Jims shop was filled each day with friends stopping by to chat and drink coffee, while Jim stood at his radiator test tank, with a soldering rod in one hand, and his torch in the other, talking fishing, racing, boats, or politics. He finally retired and closed his shop in 2008.
Jim was also a founding member of the Santa Maria Dragons, one of the very first drag racing clubs in existence. The Dragons convinced the City to allow them to convert the old P-38 training runway next to Foster Road into a drag strip, and in 1951 it became home to only the 3rd official drag strip ever in the United States, and one of the first officially sanctioned drag strips in the NHRA. Jim spent much of his time racing a Coup before building and racing his own dragster at the strip with buddies Everett Johnson, Jerry Gaskill and others.
Jim married his wife Rachel on November 14th of 1953 and they raised two daughters. He and Rachel had many great friends and spent years enjoying one of his favorite spots, Nacimiento Lake soon after the dam was completed in 1957, leasing a spot on Dip Creek where they built a small cabin with the Harrison and Childers families, and famously spent their summers at the cabin water skiing and enjoying the lake. They also spent time towing their iconic Miller Day Cruiser behind their RV on annual trips to Mammoth Pool, and then to Lake Powell after the Glen Canyon Dam was completed in 1963. They also spent many happy times at their camp in the hills upstream from Lopez Lake, and also traveled out of the country, particularly enjoying trips to Hawaii, Fiji, and Baja California.
Jim was deeply loved and respected by his family and was a tremendous role model and family leader. He was incredibly skilled with his Santa Maria Style BBQ Pit, with which he and Rachel often entertained and hosted family and friends. Jim taught countless people how to water ski, and was a terrific skier himself, able to jump all the way across the sizable wake from his 25 Miller boat well into his 50s. He was a great father, and an amazingly kind and patient uncle to his nephews, nieces, and later his grandchildren.
His very best quality, however, was as a husband to his amazing wife Rachel. He always supported her outgoing fun-loving personality, and they created an unbelievably full and satisfying life together. Later, he was right by her side when her health deteriorated. Jim handled it all with unwavering grace, patience and love, sticking with her, and taking care of her till the very end, setting yet another great example for us to follow. He will be forever missed by his friends and family, but we are immensely proud of his long and full life.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife Rachel, his daughter Debi, his parents and 7 siblings. He is survived by his sister Ann, daughter Barbie, his three grandkids Cort, Nick, and Nolan Maddox, three great grandchildren Lilly, Raelynn, Koastin, and many nieces and nephews. A private service will be scheduled for family and friends at a future date.
