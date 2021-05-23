It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of James (Gene) Harney on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 11 days shy of his 95th birthday. Gene was born to William Harney and Cora Cocking Harney on May 29, 1926. The third of five children, he was born and raised on a farm in the Brinsmade, North Dakota area and attended Lake Ibsen School. He had fond memories of his one room school days, especially the time he and his friend, seated in a double desk, were misbehaving and the new teacher caught them and bopped their heads together.
Gene and his brothers were forced to cut their educations short due to the aftermath of the Depression. Their father was president of the Bank of Brinsmade and upon closing he turned to farming and the boys were forced to go to work. As a very young man he learned to work hard, fix just about anything and take on whatever jobs were available.
Although it was a hard life working in the bitter cold of North Dakota he had great memories he liked to share. He used to herd cows on horse back and recalls the time he taught a baby colt to jump up and place his front hooves on his shoulders. This was great fun until the colt got too big and insisted on continuing the game.
Another recollection was the time he was going home on a cold, dark winter night in his Model A after visiting a friend. Suddenly he felt something wet and cold brush the back of his neck. He was too frightened to turn around so he raced home at top speed only to find a dog in his back seat.
Gene served in the U.S. Army from 1945-1947 32nd Infantry Company 1, 7th Division and was stationed on the 38th parallel near Seoul, Korea.
He returned to North Dakota and on November 3, 1949 he married his sweetheart, Ardell Fox, whose parents were also farmers in the Brinsmade area. They purchased a quarter of land near Leeds where they farmed and raised cattle. They had two children Susan (1950) and Michael (1951).
Farming was not very lucrative and they eventually had to lease the land and move the family to town. Gene went to work in the petroleum industry which led to many moves in the next 37 years including North Dakota, Montana, Long Beach, Ventura, Santa Maria, Alaska, Texas, Avenal, Ca and finally back to Santa Maria after Gene retired as District Superintendent of the San Joaquin Valley working for BJ Hughes his entire career.
Gene could fix just about anything (sometimes in very creative ways) which led his family to refer to his accomplishments as the "Harney Codge". Duct tape manufacturers must be devastated to hear of his passing.
Gene is survived by his loving wife, Ardell of 72 years, daughter Susan (Michael) Moats, son Michael (Michele) Harney, grandchildren Kim (Pat) Huguenard, Mindy (Steve) Prandini, Jerome (Christina) Harney, Nick (Ashley) Harney, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Sweeney, his caregivers Lupe Renteria, Maria Alvarez, Veronica Tapia and Hospice who lovingly cared for him in his final stages of Alzheimers.
A memorial service will be held at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary on Friday, May 28 at 1:00 p.m. and a reception to follow at the Santa Maria Country Club.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.