Whether you knew him as James or Jim or Jas, as an amazing husband or father or Pop Pop, as a budget director or tax preparer or bookkeeper, as a dedicated coach or umpire or church member, or in any of the countless other ways he may have entered your life… James Edward DuBransky left an imprint of integrity and compassion on each and every person he came in contact with.
Jim was born in Chicago on Nov. 12, 1945, to Joseph and Lois DuBransky, and went home to heaven on Sept. 11, 2018, to meet Jesus and his daughter Cheryl who died as an infant. Married to Marianne for 51 years and two months, Jim's “DuBransky legacy” includes seven sons, six daughter-in-laws, and 15 grandkids. He also served the role of “Pops” to four additional sons and daughters and five more grandkids.
Jim's life on the Central Coast included working in the budget department for Strategic Air and Missile Command at Vandenberg Air Force Base for 35 years. Jim also worked as a tax consultant and helped countless people with their finances. Jim's faith in Jesus was the backbone of his life, and he was a devoted member of Grace Baptist Church in Santa Maria. He also ran the bookkeeping services for both Grace Baptist and his previous church, Crosspoint.
Jim coached all seven of his sons on the Southside Little League Kiwanis, teaching approximately 50 players over 12 years how to be excellent young men, both in baseball and in life. After retiring as a coach, Jim spent most of the next 20 years umpiring Little League, Babe Ruth, and CIF baseball games throughout the area.
Above all else, Jim's faith and family were his purposes in life. His legacy lives on through the wife he treasured, the children he cherished, and the grandkids he adored. While his warm smile and his huge heart will be missed each and every day, our hope and peace rests in knowing that he is home with his Heavenly Father after living a life well-lived.
Everyone who has been impacted by the life of Jim DuBransky is invited to attend a memorial service on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Santa Maria.
In lieu of flowers, the DuBransky family asks that you please consider making a donation in Jim's name to Grace Baptist Church of Santa Maria at 605 E. McCoy Lane, Santa Maria, CA 93455.
