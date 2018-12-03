James Edward Asai was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on September 18, 1955 passed away peacefully at his residence November 28, 2018. His early years were spent in Watsonville, California where he attended and graduated from Watsonville High School. He later went on to a career in the floral and plant wholesale industry in Watsonville, and later Nipomo and Santa Maria where he most recently worked for Plantaflor.
He loved spending time with family and friends, going to concerts and attending sport events, but the one thing he cherished the most was spending time with his daughter and taking trips to LA's Japan Town and Disneyland in Anaheim. Other past times he enjoyed was his love for sports and music. You could ask him any question about his favorite team or band and he would know the answers right away.
His past few days were filled with happiness and good company. He was with his family for Thanksgiving, and enjoyed annual traditions like wine tasting on the Central Coast. James Asai is survived by his daughter Amber Asai; three sisters, Nancy Brown, Linda McGrath, and Kathy Tovaas, his brother in-laws; his nieces and his nephew. James Asai was loved by many and will truly be missed, but it brings comfort knowing that he has been reunited with his parents Edward “Buffa” Asai & Joan Spader Asai. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
To leave a condolence visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
