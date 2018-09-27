Mr. James C. Taylor, devoted member of the Baha'i community of Santa Maria passed to the realm of paradise on September 26, 2018.
He is survived by his wife, Mehtap, two sons, one grandson, and many relatives.
Services will be held at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary on Monday, Oct. 1st at 1 pm. Burial at Santa Maria Cemetery.
