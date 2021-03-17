James M. Buchert, aged 84, died of natural causes on Friday March 12, 2021 at Marion Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, CA. Born in Brighton, Colorado on January 11, 1937, Jim was a resident of the Central Coast for 74 years. He graduated from Arroyo Grande High School with the class of 1955, attended Hancock College until 1957, and then joined the Army in 1958 where he was stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He joined the California National Guard in 1960, graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1965, and served on the Grand Jury of Santa Barbara County in 1976 and 1977. During the 1970s and 1980s Jim worked as an engineer and manager at Sinton & Brown, and as the General Manager at Tandem. He ended his career as co-owner of Jamieson Construction as a civil engineer, having built many projects that endure throughout the Santa Maria valley. After retiring, Jim rode motorcycles with friends every Wednesday, and earned his helicopter pilots license. He often flew to his cabin at Lake Nacimiento where he could usually be found in his workshop where he enjoyed tinkering, building boat docks, and was known as Mr. Fixit to many of the nearby residents. He was preceded in death by his father James (Ruth) Buchert, his mother Corine (Pete) Potter, and his brothers in law Jon Medina and Don McIntosh. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Cathy, his son Michael (Evadna) Buchert and his grandson Jimmy, his brothers Chuck (Midge) and Jess (Debbie) Buchert, his sister Charla (Ken) Chaffee, his stepsister Jean McIntosh, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Two special people in his life were Stephanie Hooberry Torres and Macgregor Hooberry. There will be no services at this time due to Covid. In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations be made in Jims name to NeuroBoxing of Santa Maria at: Neuro Fighters, PO Box 2100, Orcutt CA 93457, or to the Palliative Care Services at Marion Hospital at: https://www.supportmarianmedical.org.
