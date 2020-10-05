James Austin Ryan

TexJames Austin Ryan AKA Jim Ryan, 86, of Santa Maria, CA passed away at home on September 28, 2020. Jim was born July 21, 1934 in Santa Maria and lived most of his life here in Santa Maria.
After graduating from Santa Maria High School in 1952 he joined the Air Force with his childhood friend, Joe Claborn. Jim was in bootcamp when the Korean War ended. He was stationed in Florida, Labrador, and Arizona.
He worked most of his life in Road Construction. Originally hired by Jake Will, owner of Coast Rock, then for Union Transport Services / Union Asphalt when Jake partnered with Mike Hermrick of Hermrick Construction.
In his younger days, Jim drove a variety of trucks, depending on what was needed to get the job done. Later he became the Transportation Manager running the trucking side of the operation and worked closely with the second-generation Steve & Jay Will and Andy & Randy Hermrick.
Since he was a kid, his favorite sport had always been Baseball. When his sons were young, he coached youth baseball. Later in life he became a Nascar Fan, but his true passion was always "Trucking" and he worked until he was almost 80.
He met his Soulmate & Best Friend late in life and spent his Golden Years happily with her, talking and laughing like every day was a slumber party. They finally married in 2013 and lived the quiet life together in their own little love nest.
Jim is survived by his wife, Diana Ryan. He is also survived by his sons, Jim Jr. of Santa Maria and Mike (Toni) of Ventura, and his daughters, Donna Hale (Danny) and Vicky Ryan-Everitt of Nebraska along with 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Also, brother Bob Ryan (Sharon) of Atascadero and sister Betty McGill of Santa Maria.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Eleanor Fesler Ryan and Charles Ryan. Jim's Great Great Grandfather was Isaac Fesler, one of the 4 forefathers of Central City (later renamed Santa Maria) who came from Missouri by wagon train in 1865 and settled on the northwest corner of Broadway and Main St.
There will be no services or reception due to Covid-19.
There will be a private Celebration-of-Life for the family at a later date. No date scheduled at this time.
To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.