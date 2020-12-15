James Anthony Woodard, 61, passed away, at home, surrounded by his loving family on December 6th, 2020 after a courageous fight against Esophageal cancer.
Jim is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kelli, daughters Amber (Brandon) and Ashleigh (Jake), grandsons Caden and Conor , granddaughter Kenna and her new baby sister arriving in Spring of 2021. He is survived by his mother, Marie Woodard from Oregon and sister Linda (Gary) from Oregon. He is also survived by brothers; Bill from Orcutt, George (Alice) from Nipomo and Rickey Woodard from Arizona and also numerous cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father William A. Woodard.
Jim was born on January 16th, 1959 in Stuttgart, Germany where his father was stationed in the U.S. Army. He moved to San Joaquin and Santa Maria before settling down in Nipomo, Ca. He attended local schools and began work at Kenai Oil Fields. He began work at Timec at the Santa Maria Refinery and was hired on at Unocal on 12/1/1986 and was employed there for 34 years.
He met Kelli in February of 1980 and they married on December 13th, 1980. When asked what he wanted to be when he grew up, he said a father. They welcomed daughter Amber in August 1982, and Ashleigh in January of 1987. He was also blessed with his son-in-laws, Brandon and Jake, who he said even if they weren't his son-in-laws, he would have loved them as friends.
Jim was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend. He was affectionately known as “Grandpa Jim” to many. His presence touched everyone he met, and he always made a friend everywhere he went. He loved the outdoors and fishing, hunting and camping were favorite activities of his. His backyard was his “labor of love” and spent many hours, planting trees, plants, and flowers, and making it a place for family to gather. He loved working on his VW bugs and teaching his family about his passions. He had a specialty for seeing the beauty in all things and creating from this. A quote that reminds us of him is, “A laborer works with his hands, but an artist works with his hands and his heart” and Jim was truly an artist. He loved to cook and share his meals with family and friends. He had a very contagious laugh and personality which always enhanced his story telling. He loved telling stories of all of his adventures. He was also a jokester, always making people around him laugh and bringing a smile to everyone's face. Family meant the most to him and he would enjoy family BBQ's, family dinners, or anything involving our family. He loved all of the wildlife in our yard and spend many hours creating bird feeders and bird baths to take care of them. He was a strong, spiritual man and spent many times sharing about God and the riches of Heaven and all that God had blessed him with throughout his life. Even when faced with cancer, his faith in God remained strong, knowing we would all be reunited in Heaven one day.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
