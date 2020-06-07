James Allen Schrotel

Jim A Schrotel, of Waco, Texas, passed away on June 4, 2020 after a valiant battle with Louie Body Disease. He was 87 years young. Jim was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Stan Schrotel and Carolyn Schrotel.
Jim attended the University of Cincinnati, where he received a degree in English. He was the editor for the college paper, member of Phi Delta Theta, Honor Society, ROTC, a Golden Gloves boxer and taught boxing at the area camps. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and relocated to Waco for his navigator training at Connally Air Force base where he retired as Captain. Waco is where he met and married Margaret Metz and raised their five children. Jim worked in the apparel business and officed in Dallas, TX at the Apparel Mart.
He decided to attend the Unity Village for Theological Studies and become a Minister. During his studies, he taught in the Dallas and Tyler area. After graduating, he was offered the senior ministerial position at the Unity Chapel of Light in Santa Maria, CA where he fell in love with the ocean and community. He was given the loving nickname of “PJ” or Pastor Jim because the children could not pronounce Schrotel. During his tenure, he helped grow the church and ministry. He served on the West Central Region of Unity Churches as president and cofounded the Central Coast Spiritual Centers (CCSC), uniting the local Unity churches in the Central Coast area of California. He retired at 75 continuing to substitute for local pastors and speak at poetry clubs, churches, and spiritual groups. Jim was a prolific writer / poet and enjoyed sharing his love of life, creativity, and spiritual growth.
Jim is survived by his brother John ‘Bucky' Schrotel and sister Kim Schrotel; his beloved children, Sherryl Viars, Read Scot Schrotel, Chad Schrotel, Katherine Flores, and Francis Polk; his eleven grandchildren, Chris Diebel, Merryl Brown, Cody Schrotel, Chase Schrotel, Connor Schrotel, Carson Schrotel, Read Flores, Megan McKibbin, Tatum Flores, Haleigh King, and Bret Polk; he was blessed with four beautiful great grandchildren, Truett Brown, Reyvn McKibbin, Holton King and Rylan McKibbin with three more on the way. PJ also leaves behind his treasured spiritual family at the Unity Chapel of Light.
A private ‘Celebration of Life' will be held by the family. We wish to thank all of those who loved and cared for him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Unity Chapel of Light, 1165 Stubblefield Rd., Santa Maria, CA., 93455 or a charity of your choice.
Pastor Jim inspired all to strive and be ‘More Than' they could be. At this time and place there is no better message. Do more, care more, love more.
