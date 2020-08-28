On July 29, 2020, James A. Enos passed peacefully and joined his beloved wife, Eldora. Jim or Jimmy, as he was known by many, was 80 years old.
Jim was a true local, born and raised in Santa Maria. He graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1957. In 1973, Jim married the love of his life, Eldora Amaral. They spent many happy years playing music, dancing and traveling together.
Jim loved history and his love of the Santa Maria Valley and its history was evident by his collection of books, photographs, and memorabilia. While his lifelong passion was music, Jim also enjoyed being a licensed amateur radio operator which allowed him to make friends around the globe.
Jim started his music career early by taking lessons from the late Patty Boyd. That was just the beginning of a long career of entertaining and tuning and repairing pianos. While in college at Fresno State University, Jim performed with his band the Crescendos. After returning home, Jim delighted many on the Central Coast with his superb talent on the keys. Jim performed at countless clubs and restaurants with his fellow musicians and as a solo artist. He entertained at many retirement homes and senior centers bringing joy through his music. Jim donated his talents to many charity events. He also started a scholarship fund in his parents' name for the Music & Visual Arts Departments at Allan Hancock College.
Jim was a member of the Rotary Club of Santa Maria, the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Jim was a whirlwind of personality having a quick wit and great smile. He will be profoundly missed by his family, friends and music colleagues. Jim is survived by his son, James A. Smith, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eldora, his parents, Tony and Laura Enos, and his sister, Norma Dee Cherryholmes.
Jim was laid to rest at a private service at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim's memory to:
The Allan Hancock College Music Department in Jim's name at www.ahcfoundation.org/give or by check to the Allan Hancock College Foundation at PO Box 5170, Santa Maria, CA 93456.
Or
The Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation in support of the Heart Center in Jim's name at 1400 E. Church St., Santa Maria, CA 93454
Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
