Jacqui Foster Reynoso, 75 of Santa Maria, Ca. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, held by her husband and surrounded by family.

Jacqui was born in Oakridge Tennessee on February 23, 1945 to Jean Cameron Cook and John Boyer Foster. She had a wonderful childhood with brother David , and had many stories of their adventures. Family favorites are the cemetery story, or the time he told her he was running away from home, packed his things then left through the bedroom window only to hide outside where she was too small to see. When she ran downstairs hysterically pleading for their mother and grandmother to investigate, they found him unpacked, laying on the bed, smiling, and denying the whole thing. Since Jacqui's Dad worked for the telephone company, they traveled quite a bit and even spent two years in Cuba. Her family moved briefly to Santa Maria where she attended Santa Maria High, and met her future husband Arthur (Mickey) C. Reynoso. Jacqui returned to New Jersey where she graduated from Rumson Fair Haven Regional High School. After her graduation and Mickey's return from the Army, they married in Santa Maria on January 29, 1966.

