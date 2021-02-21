Jacquelyn Marie (Karl) Sullivan, 80, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
Jacky was born to Lee & Alberta Karl in Toledo, Ohio. She was the baby of the family. Having two older brothers, she never lacked for adventures; many of them mischievous in nature. She grew up playing and loving sports, particularly basketball. Jacky was fiercely competitive in most anything. She was happy natured, fun loving, energetic and adventurous.
Jacky moved from Ohio to California at the age of 19, hopping into a VW Bug with a friend who was headed west. Jacky fell in love with California and decided to stay. She attended Foothill Junior College in Los Altos and started to work for Philco.
Jacky met and dated her future husband, Frank Sullivan while employed at Philco. The couple married in 1963, then relocated to the Central Coast when Frank was offered a teaching position at Arroyo Grande High School. Jacky became very involved with St. Patrick's Elementary School and worked to establish the St. Patrick's Thrift Shop to benefit the school.
After her children were raised, Jacky returned to college. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree and teaching credential from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She was employed by Alvin Elementary School in Santa Maria as a Sixth Grade teacher for 13 years. While teaching, she returned to Cal Poly to ean her Master's Degree in Education.
After retirement, Jacky enjoyed gardening, traveling, spending time with family, engaging in various ministries with St. Patrick's Catholic Church and volunteering in the St. Patrick's Thrift Shop.
Jacky had a lifelong love of music. She sang in choirs throughout high school, college and late into her life, including the St. Patrick's Choir and Coastal Voices Community Choir.
Jacky is survived by her daughter, Lynne Van Artsdalen; son, Tom Sullivan (Suzanne); grandchildren, Victoria, Lauren, Taylyn, Brandon and Trent; brothers, Tom (Jerre) and Denny (Joanne).
Graveside services were privately officiated by Fr. Alphonse Van Guilder.
Donations may be made in Jacky's name to St. Patrick's Elementary School in Arroyo Grande.
