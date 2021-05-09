On April 29, 2021 Jacqueline Stell Wilhite passed away peacefully in her sleep. Jackie was born March 10, 1929 in St. Louis, OK. The family later moved to the San Francisco Bay Area, finally settling in Santa Maria in 1946.
Jackie graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1947 and from Santa Maria Junior College in 1949. She married Wilton JH Wilhite on September 20, 1952. They were married 52 years, until Wilton's passing in October 2004.
Active in Eastern Star, Jackie held several positions including Worthy Matron. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, and visiting with friends and family.
Jacqueline Wilhite is preceded in death by her husband Wilton, her parents Jack and Thelma Stell, and her sisters Mollie Sue Holcomb and Glenda Jane Betts. She is survived by her sons Mark and Scott; her Daughters-in-Love Lori and Monic; her four grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Internment will take place at Dudley-Hoffman Memory Gardens. In accordance with Jackie's wishes, there will not be a public memorial.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.