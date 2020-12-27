Jacqueline Edna Jane Jackson, age 91 passed away at home Friday, December 11, 2020 surrounded by her daughter and other family.
Jackie was born February 27, 1929 in Los Angeles, California to William and Elsie Jackson. She married her true love, James Washington Jackson in June of 1955. He died in 1992. Her other love was her younger brother William Mathew Jackson who passed away in 2019.
A fun fact about Jackie is that she married another Jackson, so she never had to change her name her entire life.
Jackie and Jim moved from to Santa Maria in 1972 with their two children, and fell in love with the central coast.
Jackie loved people, and will be missed by many. She was very involved in her childrens lives and all of their activities; 4-H in particular where she taught sewing, cake decorating and even ran the entire group at one stage.
For many years, Jackie worked at Gottschalks department store in Santa Maria, she was the Customer Service and Credit Manager. It suited her personality perfectly as she was quite skilled at delegating projects and making sure customers had an excellent experience. She was absolutely committed to excellence, and things getting done right.
She moved to Arroyo Grande in 2000 and loved it. Pismo Beach was her favorite. She embraced retirement with vigor. Her life was proof of her favorite saying, Think Positive!
Jackie loved traveling more than anything. Always on the go, and up for any adventure. She never paused, until she was forced to slow down due to her health in early 2020.
Jackie is survived by her son, Kirk Jackson and daughter Debra Jackson, a sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, four great grandchildren, and many cousins, all dear to Jackie.
Jackie died from complications from aortic stenosis and breast cancer. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined.
