Jack Robert Burrow, “Bob” was born in Dallas, Texas on July 23, 1935. He was adopted by Jack and Lillian Burrow when he was three months old. He was their only Child. He and his parents moved to Santa Maria, California when he was five years old. When Bob was 11 years old they moved to Betteravia, where he grew up. His parents operated the Betteravia Store until it was closed in 1968 and the town was dismantled.
After graduating from Santa Maria High School, class of 1953, Bob started at Western State College, in Gunnison, Colorado. He came home in the summer and met Donna Salmon. He decided to do his sophomore year at Allan Hancock College, he and Donna had fallen in love. After Donna graduated high school, the couple moved back to Colorado where Bob finished College and they had their first two daughters, Shari and Sandi. The little family returned to Santa Maria for Bob's first teaching job at Santa Maria High school. While living in the Teacherage their twins were born, Diane and Denise.
Bob and his good friend, John Madden, shared rides and attended Cal Poly, together. Bob received his Masters as well as his counseling and Administrative Credentials. Bob's teaching career continued for a long time at Delta High School, with good friend Jim Piatt, until Bob retired in 1995.
Bob loved his little farm in Nipomo so much. He raised great vegetables (especially sweet corn), chickens, a Black Angus bull and his heifers, 2 pigs, and riding horses for the twins. He rode his mower and kept the place looking like a golf course. He loved splitting wood, making warm fires, going camping every summer in the Sierra's with friends and family. He loved his second family at A.A. with all his heart and knew it saved his life. He was devoted to the environment and recycled every day.
Bob fought cancer for over 17 years, and peacefully passed at his home, surrounded by loved ones on the evening of Sunday, September 23, 2018.
Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna S. Burrow, his four daughters, Shari Buckley, Sandi Ramones, Diane Bowen and Denise Chancey, 3 son-in-laws, Chuck Buckley, Tom Romones, and Bubba Chancey. Also survived by ten grandchildren, 21 great grand children and Brother-in-law, Garry Salmon.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Lillian Burrow, son-in-law, Chuck Bowen, and the parents of his wife, David and Lois Salmon.
A memorial celebration of Bob's life will be held Thursday, October 4 between 4 pm and 8 pm at the Portuguese Hall, 707 Huasna Rd., Arroyo Grande. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to your favorite charity in memory of Bob.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.