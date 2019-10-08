January 13, 1930- October 5, 2019
Jack Lee Landis died peacefully on Saturday October 5, 2019 with his wife, Star, at his side. Jack, known to many of his friends as “Hong Kong Jack,” was born on January 13, 1930 in Macomb, Illinois to Lyle and Charlotte Landis.
Jack was an outstanding multiple-sport athlete at Western High School and went on to star at Western Illinois University. In college he continued his athletic exploits as he quarterbacked the football team, was a guard on the basketball team and was a third baseman on the baseball team. Jack was a proud “Leatherneck” and was admitted to the Western Illinois University Hall of Fame in 1976. After college, Jack was signed by the St. Louis Browns baseball organization and played minor league baseball from 1952-1955. He enjoyed telling stories about playing against future major league players including Hank Aaron.
Jack had a distinguished career working with the Swire Group managing and running factories all over the world. Starting in Los Angeles, Jack later worked in Mexico, Indianapolis, Orange County, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong. Jack and Star were married in 1987 in Hong Kong. He retired in 1990.
Jack loved all sports his entire life and relished attending the Indianapolis 500 for many years. While retired he became a fixture in Arroyo Grande at gyms, football fields, baseball and softball diamonds. His love was baseball where he would sit and watch Little League teams even though he knew no one on either team. Jack and Star adopted Arroyo Grande High School Athletics and could be found a couple days a week sitting in the same seats in the gym watching three volleyball or basketball games in a row. They usually followed this up with two football games on Friday night. He especially enjoyed watching his grandson, Dutch, pitch when he was in high school.
Jack is preceded in his death by his parents, Lyle and Charlotte Landis. He is survived by his wife Star; sons Scott (Lori) of Las Vegas, Jim of Long Beach and Greg of Anaheim; grandchildren Jenna (Shane); AJ and Dutch; and great-grandchildren Luke, Alexandra and Grace.
There will be a visitation at Marshall-Spoo Mortuary, 1239 Longbranch Ave, Grover Beach, CA 93433 on Friday October 11, from 4:00-6:00PM (Rosary to follow). A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday October 12 at 3:00 PM at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's name to Arroyo Grande High School Athletics, 495 Valley Rd. Arroyo Grande, CA. 93420
