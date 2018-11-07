Try 1 month for 99¢
Jack Greenberg

On Sunday October 28th, 2018, Jack Greenberg, loving father, grandfather and brother, passed away at age 66.

Jack was born on December 6, 1951, in McKeesport, PA to Murray and Bertha Greenberg. He had a desire for learning and greatly valued education. He had earned two Master's degrees, one in Healthcare Administration and the other in Psychology. During his professional career, he spent the majority of time in hospitals where he worked as a surgical nurse. Earlier in his career, he joyfully taught nursing and also invented an innovative blood pressure machine. On December 31, 1985, he married Jill Smiley and had one son together, Justin. Jack gave unconditional love to Justin.

Jack created memories everywhere he went and made friendships easily. He had a charming personality and a witty sense of humor. He was president of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity while attending West Liberty College in West Virginia. His hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania always held a special place in his heart and he was an avid fan of both the Steeler football and Penguin hockey teams.

Jack is survived by his son Justin, brother Allan, sister-in-law Sandra, niece Ashley, nephew Jake and grand-daughter Ava. A funeral service will be held on Saturday November 10th, 2018 at 10:30 AM at San Luis Cemetery in San Luis Obispo.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jack Greenberg
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries