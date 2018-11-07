On Sunday October 28th, 2018, Jack Greenberg, loving father, grandfather and brother, passed away at age 66.
Jack was born on December 6, 1951, in McKeesport, PA to Murray and Bertha Greenberg. He had a desire for learning and greatly valued education. He had earned two Master's degrees, one in Healthcare Administration and the other in Psychology. During his professional career, he spent the majority of time in hospitals where he worked as a surgical nurse. Earlier in his career, he joyfully taught nursing and also invented an innovative blood pressure machine. On December 31, 1985, he married Jill Smiley and had one son together, Justin. Jack gave unconditional love to Justin.
Jack created memories everywhere he went and made friendships easily. He had a charming personality and a witty sense of humor. He was president of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity while attending West Liberty College in West Virginia. His hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania always held a special place in his heart and he was an avid fan of both the Steeler football and Penguin hockey teams.
Jack is survived by his son Justin, brother Allan, sister-in-law Sandra, niece Ashley, nephew Jake and grand-daughter Ava. A funeral service will be held on Saturday November 10th, 2018 at 10:30 AM at San Luis Cemetery in San Luis Obispo.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.