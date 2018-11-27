Jack Edward Shively born November 3rd, 1928 to Mrytle Louise and Lester Francis Shively passed peacefully on Sunday November the 18th with his wife Carolyn of 17 years at his side. Jack met Carolyn at the local Widowers support group. Jack remembered the effects of the Great Depression as a child. He was in the service during the Korean War but served stateside. He was a Barber and one of the last home delivery milkmen of Santa Maria. (Knudsen).
He was a scoutmaster and achieved Beaver status. He was an avid reader and intellect. In reading one of his favorite authors, Scott Peck M.D. helped him learn about community building. Jack was nearly a 70 year member of Free Masons. He was also one of the founding members of the First Methodist Church of Orcutt.
Jack enjoyed playing dominoes with famiy and groups of friends. He also met reguarly with a local group in Morro Bay for discussions such as Socrates. Survived by his son Bill, (wife Vickie), daugher Susan, Grandchildren Ace, John, Sonia, Nathan and great grandchildren.
He was also a loving stepdad, father in law, grandpa and great grandpa.
We believe he will see his parents, his first wife Vivian of 47 years and granddaughter Hannah again.
The family wants to thank the many caregivers over the last 6 months in and out of the hospital.
Per Jack's wishes, no services will be held.
In Jack's memory.
Love and be loved.
