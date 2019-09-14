BARROS, Jack Albert 90, from Lompoc, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Serenity Hospice House in Santa Barbara after recovering from major surgery and a brief illness.
Jack was born on August 14, 1929, in Somerville, NJ and raised there. After high school Jack attended Rutgers University, then joined the Navy where he served overseas in the Korean War. Jack met his wife Eleanor on a plane heading to Santa Barbara while he was stationed at Port Hueneme Naval Base. It was love at first sight, and soon Jack married the love of his life, Eleanor Savage.
They were married for 56 years until her passing in 2009. Jack and Eleanor raised three children in Goleta where Jack was a union plumber until his retirement in 1987. They retired to Lompoc in 1988, where Jack and Eleanor enjoyed fishing, bowling, and spending time with their family and friends.
Jack is survived by his daughter Clair, sons Paul and John, four grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and two brothers. He was a loving and caring father and grandfather. Jack will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
A recitation of the Rosary will be held at 6:00pm on Friday, September 20th, at La Purisima Catholic Church, 213 W Olive Avenue in Lompoc. A Mass will be celebrated at 9:00am on Saturday, September 21st at the same church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Inurnment will be at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary.
