J. Xavier Apodaca, PhD, 70, of Santa Maria, CA. passed away on February 26, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia, and son, Nick.
Xavier was born in San Diego, CA. to Roberto and Eloisa Apodaca. His family moved often during his childhood, but he considered San Diego to be his hometown.
Xavier grew up with a great love for reading and learning. As a child he read all the Jules Verne and Edgar Rice Burroughs novels. He credited many of his teachers with helping him along the way.
While in his teens, he was adopted into the family of Joann Chadd of San Diego, CA. He admired their family values and supportive nature.
After many years of various jobs as a painter, real estate agent and backhoe owner/operator, he decided to go to college. In 1992 he graduated from Hartnell Jr. College in Salinas, CA, then went on to San Jose State University to earn his B.A. in Clinical Psychology/Counseling in 1994.
Afterwards, he was accepted into the Joint Doctoral Program in Clinical Psychology at UCSD and San Diego State University earning his PhD in 2000.
Xavier and his family moved to Santa Maria in 1999 where he worked for nearly 10 years at the Santa Barbara County Dept. of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services. He taught undergraduate courses in psychology at Chapman University for several years and was awarded Instructor of the Year 2002-2003. He opened a private practice in 2006.
Xavier, being a life-long learner, decided to pursue a Post-Doctorate certificate in Neuropsychology from Fielding University which he completed in 2008.
He always told everyone he met about the value of education and encouraged them to pursue their educational dreams. He used himself as an example. "Look at me! It's never too late to get an education."
He dedicated his career to helping his patients and students and making their lives better.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations go to a local food bank, bookstore or scholarship fund.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.