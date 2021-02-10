Heavens gates opened up and received our angel. Israel received his wings February 3, 2021. We are all born knowing we are here for a short time but its how the time is spent that counts. Israel made every moment count.
He loved to cook, work out, barbeque and spend quality time with loved ones. He loved to joke around and make everyone laugh. He really loved leaving the house everyday as if he was heading to a photoshoot. He was our GQ of the family. He was protective over his sisters and nieces as he loved them very much. Sundays were filled with cars and barbeques with Carlitos who had a deep connection. He and his brother, Tony, were so close they even shared Dallas Cowboys Jerseys! Always saying, Hey Bro! Check this out!, when swapping jerseys. He would always tell me, Chelly I am my brothers keeper. He was raised side by side with Crystal. They were undeniably as close as close gets.
When he met Joyce Torres, his life changed. He had a glow about him and we knew, she was the one. She completed him. He took the role of a dad to her baby brother, JB. She lost her dad a few years ago and Israel proudly stepped up teaching him values of a young man. Even as a man, he loved hugging his mom. He never outgrew being a mamas boy. She was so special to him. She taught him to always look good, how to cook and love God.
Israel was one of kind and unforgettable. He branded our hearts I.T. to always remember him.
He leaves behind his parents, Rebecca & Hector Trejo, CLW, Joyce Torres, sisters Crystal Hernandez & Steven Esquivel, Sarah, Griselda, Sonia, Areli & Ignacio and brother Tony Castillo, Michele Castillo and so many nieces and nephews.
Our family would like to extend a deep gratitude to all the Gonzales family and Steven Esquivel.
Thank you so much! We love you.
In lieu of flower donation you may send them to Dudley Hoffman.
Rest in Paradise, our boy.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
