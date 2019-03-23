Israel Lee Odom

Israel Owen Lee Odom was born in San Luis Obispo, CA, on February 16, 1975, and died on October 9, 2015 in Camp Verde, AZ. He had a great love of the outdoors, especially fishing. His other great passions were dogs, baseball, music, dancing and motorcycles.
Lee was a member of Iron Workers Local 155, the Operating Engineers when he surveyed, and in later years worked construction.
He will be greatly missed and never forgotten, for the smiles on his face, and the sheer love of life that he possessed.
Lee is survived by his mother, Patricia Odom Bassi, aunt Carolyn and A.J Cundiff, uncle John and Sharon Bassi, aunt Marianna Bassi, uncle Michael Burns, aunt Barbara Burns, aunt Lei-Lynn Odom, aunt Loretta Odom, and uncles Robert, Leslie, and Johnny Odom, and numerous cousins.
A memorial service and barbecue will be held next Saturday, March 30, at the Santa Maria Inn at 12:30.
