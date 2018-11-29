Isidro E. Ordonez, 81, of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 22, 2018. He was born in San Tiburcio, Zacatecas Mexico January 1, 1937.
Isidro left his hometown at the age of 25 to come work in farming circuits throughout the United States. He continued working for these circuits for about 5 years until finally settling his family in Santa Maria, CA. Isidro was a longtime employee at Santa Maria Chili Inc. for over 23 years and was a loyal hard worker to the company. In the time he dedicated to working at the Chili Factory Isidro became a proud American citizen in August 1996.
In 1964 Isidro met and married the love of his life Lupe Olivarez. They were happily married for 54 years and had 4 beautiful children; Isidro Jr. (wife Anjanette), Katherine Diaz, Patricia Rodriguez (husband Mark), and Daniel. With their four children came 12 grandkids and 1 great grandchild; Andrew, Alexander (wife Briana), Alexandria, Faviana, Daniel Isaac, Madeline, Nathaniel, Mark Anthony Jr, Anissa, Jonathan, Vincent, Noah, and Arabella Remi. He was a loving husband, father, and papa who enjoyed taking his grandkids on adventures to the beach, swimming at the pool and eating sandia together. Isidro passed away peacefully with his family beside him.
Isidro's family would like to extend a special thanks to many friends and family members who showed such love and support this past week. Your remembrance and expressions of love are very dear to the family during this difficult time. At his request there will be no services.
