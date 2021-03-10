Asghedom Isaias.jpg

Heaven greeted another angel on March 4th 2021. Ozzie was a very caring and loving man whom everyone loved. When you carried a conversation with him you knew how genuine he was. Ozzie's favorite sports were football (San Francisco 49ers) and baseball (San Francisco Giants). He is retired from Chevron where he enjoyed working and making new friends. He leaves behind his wife Geraldine Asghedom and many family members and friends. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. At his request there will only be a cemetery service on March 12th @ 11:00 a.m. We ask that you please wear a mask if attending.

