Isaac Cody Williams, 16, loving Son of Kecia Williams and Big Brother of Kristina Williams, passed away unexpectedly Thursday April 9, 2020, at home in Santa Maria, CA. Isaac was born September 29, 2003, in Lompoc, CA, and grew up in Santa Maria.
Isaac attended elementary schools in Orcutt where he received several awards in writing and photography. Currently he was a Junior who had recently transferred from Santa Maria High School to Righetti High School, Class of 2021.
Isaac enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together and had plans on becoming either a Mechanic or Computer Repair person. He was very athletic and was a natural when it came to sports like Basketball, Soccer, Swimming & Bowling. In his free time he enjoyed playing basketball and bowling or playing with Tuck (the family dog) who would only play fetch with him the most. Isaac loved being around family and friends and could be found having fun whether it was at a gathering or just sitting on the couch with his sister watching movies.
In addition to his mother and sister, Isaac is survived by his Grandmother, Julia B. Williams; Aunt, Kali Williams; Uncle, Janaki Williams; Cousin, Kolette Williams; Grandparents David & Doris Williams; Girlfriend, Ashley Rico; as well as Siblings, PFC Joshua & Shiloh Natell of Idaho and Rondell Brown of Lompoc. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal"
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, May 5, from 4 P.M. - 6 P.M., at Lori Family Mortuary (915 E. Stowell Rd), with Graveside Service at 1 P.M., on Wednesday May 6, at the Santa Maria Cemetery (1501 South College Drive), South Lawn.
Arrangements Entrusted to
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
