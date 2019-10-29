Irwin E. Branquinho (Irv), a lifelong resident of Santa Maria, California died October 24, 2019 of complications from metastatic prostate cancer at age 81 years.
Irv was born in Garey on March 26, 1938. He was born in his family home in Garey, California to Manuel and Marie Branquinho. Irv attended the little one room school in Tepesquet Canyon, Blockman Elementary School, and Santa Maria High School. He left high school early to join the United States Army. He was stationed in Colorado and then shipped to Germany for 3 years. He was honorably discharged in 1962.
After returning from his overseas tour. Irv married his high school sweet heart, Jeanette Goodchild, a florist and homemaker. Irv and Jeanette were married on October 24, 1959. Irv didn't get to have the anniversary party he was hoping for but he did make it to their 60th wedding anniversary with Jeanette by his side just like in life.
Irv was proud to be a heavy equipment operator for 43 years and a member in good standing with the Operating Engineers for 60 years. He was highly respected as a bulldozer and grader operator. He worked for Fesler Construction, Hermreck Construction, FD Feliciano Construction, and Donovan Construction. Irv enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.
Irv is survived by his wife, Jeanette (Goodchild) Branquinho; daughters, Carolyn (Branquinho) Kleinsmith and husband, Timothy Kleinsmith; and Connie Branquinho and husband Steve Zaritisky; sister, Diane (Branquinho) Ortega and husband Richard Ortega; and 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Marie Branquinho; sister Ileen (Branquinho) Simas and brother Larry (Joe) Branquinho; and grandparents, Manuel and Olivia Mideiros.
A viewing is scheduled for Friday November 1, 2019 at 10:00 am with funeral service to follow at 11:00 am at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E. Stowell Road, Santa Maria, Ca. 93455. Donations can be made to Mission Hope Cancer Center through the Marian Foundation, 1400 E. Church St., Santa Maria, Ca. 93454; (805) 739-3595 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
