Irma L. Frainer

It is with sorrow that the family of Irma Louise Frainer announce her passing on October 25, 2019 at a local hospital in Santa Maria.
Irma was born in Corona, California on October 7, 1926 to Lura and Chester Morrow. She resided in the Riverside area throughout her youth, then attended the University of California at Santa Barbara, where she earned a Degree in Physical Education.
While in Santa Barbara, Irma met her husband, Bill Frainer. They raised three sons, and thoroughly enjoyed the Santa Barbara lifestyle and the beach. In 1959, the family moved to Santa Maria, where Irma assisted her husband with their flooring business. Married for over 60 years, Bill and Irma travelled to Europe, Alaska, and Hawaii, with a special love for the island of Kauai, where they spent extended vacations.
Irma will be remembered for her cheerful disposition, sense of humor, and fabulous cooking! She laughed easily and often, took things in stride, and was an unselfish woman with a deep love for her husband and family.
Irma is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Walter Morrow and Leonard Morrow, sister Virginia Stahlhoefer, and husband Bill. Those who will continue to cherish her include her sister Sarah VanBuhler, sons Larry, Greg, and Dan (Helene), grandchildren Jennifer Devine, Nathan Frainer, Brandon Frainer, great grandchildren Francis Devine, Fynlee Devine, and nieces Sarah Sirota and Susan Johnston. Irma will be missed and forever loved.
In honor of Irma, a graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00AM at the Santa Maria Cemetery (new section). Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary.
