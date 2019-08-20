Irene Ventura

Our dear Mother, Irene M. Ventura went to be with the Lord on August 18th, 2019. She was a strong lady who lived a good long life. Irene was born on November 17, 1923 to Joseph T. & Mary Silva. She lived most of her 95 1/2 years in the Orcutt area & was a proud member of the SM Valley Pioneers Association. Irene attended the original Orcutt Union School in old Orcutt, & then attended Santa Maria High School. She was the daughter of a farmer, & knew the value of hard work. The word "lazy" was just not in her vocabulary!
In 1941, her brother John brought his best friend, Alfred Ventura home to the ranch, & Irene fell for Al's charming smile & green eyes. They were married on June 30th, 1946 after Alfred courted Irene with sweet love letters from overseas while he was in the United States Air Force during WWII.
Irene was a good wife & wonderful mother to her four children, who for many years was a licensed daycare provider in the Santa Barbara County. She opened her home to provide care for other children, & was always happy when the "kids she helped raise" would come back to visit "Mrs. Ventura" with their children.
Irene was a good cook who provided her family with healthy meals from the bounty grown on the farm. We were living an "organic & healthy" lifestyle before it was trendy & cool. She passed down her talent & love of cooking to her daughters & was delighted that they too, were great cooks. Irene was also a big fan of country music & enjoyed listening to Hank Williams, Johnny Cash & Alan Jackson just to name a few. She'd say, "now that's the good stuff" & could even yodel along with "Old Hank" as the records played. She was a lady who lived by the "golden rule" & always told her children to "If you use your common sense to guide you & you can't go wrong."
Irene belonged to many local Portuguese heritage clubs & organizations. She was a past president of the I.D.E.S. council #28, was a dedicated volunteer at the D.E.S. Club for many years as well as being a member of the U.P.E.C. & S.P.R.S.I. organizations. She also belonged to the Woodman of the World organization & was a proud member of the D.A.V. & V.F.W. Women's Auxiliaries.
Irene is survived by her son, Arnold Ventura of South Carolina, daughters LaVerne Ventura & Dorreen Ventura-Hall (Joe) of Orcutt. Grandchildren; Matthew, Brandon, Kelly, Jason, Michael, Kimberly, Austin, Laycie, Ryan, Ashlyn, Stephen & Hunter. Irene is also survived by six Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded by her father & mother, husband Alfred, brothers John & Joseph Silva, son Myron Ventura & baby grandson Brynt.
Visitation will be from 10:00am -12:00pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church with burial to follow in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
We would like to thank the caregivers & staff at Magnolia House Memory Care Facility for taking good care of our mother. It gave us great comfort to know she was well cared for during that time.
