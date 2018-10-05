Try 1 month for 99¢
Irene Mena Vea

Irene Mena Vea, age 86, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 in Santa Maria, CA. She was born on December 15, 1931 in Luna Isabela, Philippines. She is survived by her eight children, Edgar, Eddie, Edith Fernandez (Patterson, CA), Edmund, Thelma Pedroche (Las Vegas, NV), Eden Bautista, Lina Hernandez, and Elmer Vea of Santa Maria, CA. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Vea, and sisters, Adriana Domingo and Barbara Idmilao. Irene was a family woman who loved her 8 children, 25 grandchildren, and her 35 great-grandchildren.

She was a loving and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother. Irene loved spending her days surrounded by her friends and loved ones. You can always count on her home being open for anyone to stop by to eat and talk, her home was the gathering place for everyone. She was an excellent cook, a kind soul, and a nurturing and compassionate person in everyone's life. While she is gone, we will never forget the sacrifices and love she gave us all. We will hold and cherish all of the memories made with her and keep them close to our hearts forever.

Visitation for Irene will be at Dudley Hoffman on Sunday, October 7th at 5:00pm, Rosary to follow at 6:00pm. A mass in her honor will be at St. John Neumann, Monday October 8th at 10:00am with the burial following at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

