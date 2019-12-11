Irene Garcia passed peacefully to eternal life surrounded by her family on December 2, 2019 at the age of 57. Irene was raised in Nipomo Ca. and lived most of her adult life in Santa Maria, Ca. In 2015 Irene moved to Oxnard, Ca. to be near her mother and daughters. Despite her battle with cancer Irene loved the Lord and remained loving and appreciative of each day. She is survived by her mother, Isabel Torres, daughters, Monique Sosa, Vanessa Borjorquez, Kristy Garcia, seven beautiful loving grandchildren, brother Ray Garcia, and sisters Connie Yanez and Josie Wilson.
We love you and will treasure our memories forever. Rest in Peace with Papa and Mama.
