Irene Doran, affectionately called Renie by many, was born in El Paso, TX on Aug. 9, 1950 and passed into the next life on May 25, 2019 at Marian Med Ctr in Santa Maria. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Michael, sisters Candy and Sandra, and her birds Mango and Mignon.
Irene understood the value of hard work at an early age, learning to cook for her family while her Mom worked two jobs. Later she was employed at GRC, Tracor Aviation, UCSB, Mosely Associates, Santa Maria Courthouse and finally at KCOY12. She always worked diligently and resourcefully to fulfill any challenge she faced and was the epitome of tenacity and spunk. She gave all she could towards others, often times to her detriment, and was blindly faithful to all who were family and friend. She is already greatly missed here, but is relishing in the warmth and magnificence abundant in heaven.
Irene wanted no services to be observed with her passing and her ashes will be scattered at her favorite golf course by family.
