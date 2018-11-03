Inge Pierpont

Ingeborg G. Pierpont passed away on October 20, 2018 at the age of 90.
Inge was born in Stettin, Germany. She came from a loving family who instilled in her the love of God. Inge would say her early chilhood was idyllic. However, when she was 10 yrs old, Hitler and WWII began and she eventually lost everything; her home, her mother, father, uncles, aunts, and both sets of grandparents, (except her sister, Irmgard, who was 18 at the time). Inge was 16 when the war ended. It was her faith in God that kept her strong and that made her the wonderful and compassionate woman she was.
In 1953 Inge married the love of her life, Ralph W.W. Pierpont, an Engineer for Raytheon and then the Aerospace Corp. at V.A.F.B. He provided her with a beautiful life and family. She loved working as a Volunteer for the Women's Auxiliary at Valley Community Hospital for 37yrs; where she held many positions on their Board, trained the new volunteers and was active in fund raising which provided equipment for the hospital. Inge loved Jesus and for the past 57 years was very active in the Lutheran Church of Our Savior. Inge loved deeply and relished her amazing friends. Her smile, unconditional love, caring, and sense of humor will be greatly missed. Our lives have been enriched by her example and love.
Inge felt blessed to have three amazing children; Ralph P. Pierpont, Bonnie-Jane Green and Betty I. Rozek and was very proud of her 5 grandchildren; Brandon Rozek, Kristin Haydock, Ryan Pierpont, Kelly Reynolds, Connor Green. Plus 10 great grand children, Dillon Rozek, Nathan Rozek, Chloe Haydock, Chelsea Haydock, Camryn Haydock, Cooper Haydock, Madison Christner, Kimberly Christner, Charlotte Pierpont, Margaret Pierpont. She has 5 nephews and 1 niece from her sister, Irmgard Porter (deceased in 2017), Glen, David, John, Paul, Steve, Susan. Inge's family and her church family were everything to her.
A Memorial Service will be held on November 17th at 1:00pm at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 4725 South Bradley Road, Santa Maria, CA 93455.
