Inez Valle Moreno, of Guadalupe, California, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 in Santa Maria, California. She was 88 years young.

Inez was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Inez will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Inez was born in Victorville, California on April 20, 1931 to Margarita Torres and Antonio Valle. Inez met the love of her life, Isaac Moreno Sr. in 1948 and the two were married in 1950. Together, they settled in the quaint agricultural town of Guadalupe, California where Inez mothered 11 beautiful children. They were married for 45 years until Isaac's passing in 1995. Inez is survived by 10 of her children: Henry Infante (Angie) of Santa Maria; Jesse Moreno (Donna) of Santa Maria; Louie Moreno (Maria) of Santa Maria; Tony Moreno of Santa Maria; Tommy Moreno (Peggy) of Santa Maria; Isaac Moreno Jr. (Marty) of Santa Maria; Gloria Rocha (Chon) of Santa Maria; Richard Moreno (Valerie) of Nipomo; Maggie Contreras (Julian) of Santa Maria; Olga Garcia (Vidal) of Guadalupe. Inez was blessed with many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Inez lived to care for others. She would feed all who entered her door. Whether it was her homemade tortillas with butter or her famous burritos, it was always a treat. Her grandchildren enjoyed picking fruit from her trees and walking through her garden.

