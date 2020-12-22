Ina L Vokes, Boots, passed away on December 13, 2020. Born in Rochester, NY on January 1, 1924 to Edna and Frederick Landau I.
In her elementary school years, Ina was a physically active child. She took dance lessons, tumbling classes and was a swimmer. The family home was on the banks of the Genesee River so she was swimming across the river at an early age. She also enjoyed the many activities associated with being a member of the Girl Scouts and attended summer camp regularly. As an adult, she became a Girl Scout leader and a Union Director at Girl Scout summer camps.
In high school, Ina was in the Honors Society, in various school plays and was a cheerleader. It was as a cheerleader that she caught the eye of Lee (Sam Vokes), the all-around school athlete, who was to become her future husband. Upon high school graduation, while Sam served in the Marine Corps, Ina attended Keuka College in Keuka Park, NY and graduated in June 1946.
In June of 1948, Sam and Ina were married. As Sam and Ina moved throughout the US, Ina's career included work as a program director at the YMCA in Seattle, WA, a social worker for two departments of social services in Ithaca, NY and Salem, OR, a bank teller in Caldwell, ID and finally her chosen profession as a teacher. While living in Coalinga, CA their two children, Sandra Lee and Wayne Buckley (Buck) were born.
The family moved to Santa Maria in 1963 where Ina taught for 16 years through the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education, in the state preschool programs in Nipomo, Shell Beach and North Oceano Elementary Schools. For 20 years, Ina taught as a part time instructor in the early childhood studies department of Allen Hancock College. She retired in June 1986.
Since both Sam and Ina were teachers, they had their summers free to travel. They traveled throughout Europe and made an interesting trip to Iceland and Greenland where they spent several days in an Eskimo village and took a boat ride among the glaciers. Two of theirs summers were spent in a study program through the University of Nevada exploring school systems throughout Europe and Canada. Their children accompanied them on these trips and each trip ended at an Olympic Games- the 1972 games in Munich, Germany and the 1976 games in Montreal, Canada.
Ina was always interested in sports, being married to a coach, what else? she would say. She also maintained a health program for herself with aerobic classes, line dancing and walking. She was avid reader, enjoyed craft projects, bridge and held memberships at the Minerva Club, American Association University of Women, Honorary Teacher Society, Delta Kappa Gamma, The California Retired Teacher Association and The Historic Society.
Ina was preceded in death by brother Frederick Landau II of Philadelphia and husband of 56 years Lee Samuel Vokes. She is survived by daughter Sandi Yandow, her three children Cindee (Josh), Heidi (Shawn) and Lee, and her son Wayne (Buck) Vokes and his wife Heidi and their two children Donovin and Joshua. She is also survived by six great grandchildren Rylee, Sierra, Skylar, Ronin, Hunter and Colton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in the planting of a tree, in honor of Ina, through Sempervirens Funds-419 S San Antonio Rd UNIT 211, Los Altos, CA 94022, 650-949-1453 or through a charity of your choice.
