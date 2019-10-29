{{featured_button_text}}
Ila Maye Kanta

Ila Maye Kanta was born on August 8, 1922. Ila passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 21, 2019. She attended Watson Business School and helped provide for her family until retirement. Ila loved playing bingo and was fondly called the bingo queen by those who knew and loved her. She was also notorious for sneaking bingo chips in her lap. Ila could light up a room with her beautiful smile and mischievous twinkling eyes. She loved animals and passed that love of animals on to her son, Robin. She was an amazing, kind, funny and loving wife, mother and sister. She will be dearly missed.

Ila was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband Jack (2001) and her loving and devoted son Robin in February 2019. The “celebration of life” and “potluck” is on November 3, 2019, at 12PM, at 1317 N. V St., Lompoc, California, in the Willow Clubhouse. Please park on the street.

Tags

Load entries