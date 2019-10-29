Ila Maye Kanta was born on August 8, 1922. Ila passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 21, 2019. She attended Watson Business School and helped provide for her family until retirement. Ila loved playing bingo and was fondly called the bingo queen by those who knew and loved her. She was also notorious for sneaking bingo chips in her lap. Ila could light up a room with her beautiful smile and mischievous twinkling eyes. She loved animals and passed that love of animals on to her son, Robin. She was an amazing, kind, funny and loving wife, mother and sister. She will be dearly missed.
You have free articles remaining.
Ila was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband Jack (2001) and her loving and devoted son Robin in February 2019. The “celebration of life” and “potluck” is on November 3, 2019, at 12PM, at 1317 N. V St., Lompoc, California, in the Willow Clubhouse. Please park on the street.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.