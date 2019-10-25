Ignacio Castillo

Ignacio “Nash” Castillo died on October 14, 2019, at his home in Los Angeles County due to complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was 79 years old.
Ignacio was born on January 7, 1940 in Mexico. He was the first born to his parents, Marcelino Castillo and Concepcion Lopez Castillo and spent his childhood living near Guachinango, Jalisco. He lost his father at a young age and hoping for a better life for his mother and siblings, he left his home in Mexico and settled on the central coast where he met his wife, Maria Alvarez and together, they had five children. He raised his children and many grandchildren in Santa Maria and ultimately retired from PG&E after thirty years of employment. Ignacio relocated to the Pasadena area during the last few years of his life and was cared for by his daughter, Anita.
Ignacio was a skilled construction worker and enjoyed gardening. He was a handyman around the house, working on various home improvement projects and enjoyed watching classic movies from Mexico and listening to and singing along with mariachi songs.
Ignacio was preceded in death by ten years to his wife, Maria and his mother, Concepcion and father, Marcelino. He is survived by his children: Peter Alvarez Castillo (Susan), Rosa Castillo, Marcelino Castillo (Maria), Anita Lawler (Vincent) and Angelica Castillo. He was a grandfather and great-grandfather to many and a brother to seven siblings. In addition, he was the uncle to many nephews and nieces.
There will be a grave site service for Ignacio at the Santa Maria Cemetery on November 8th at 2:30 pm. All are welcomed to attend. A private memorial and reception will follow after.
