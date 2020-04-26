Idella F. Moore, 87, a resident of Santa Maria, CA, passed away on April 22nd, 2020. A Viewing for Idella will be held at Lori Family Mortuary (915 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria), on Saturday, May 2nd, 2020, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Interment will be in the Sacramento Valley Veterans Cemetery, Dixon, CA.
Services Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
