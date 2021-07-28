Humberto “Bert” Meza Jr 51, of Santa Maria California passed away peacefully in Fresno CA on July 13, 2021 with his devoted wife Lizabeth Meza mother and brother by his side .
Bert attended Tunnel Elementary ,Fesler Junior High , Santa Maria High School and Allan Hancock College .
He played Westside Little League, Santa Maria Babe Ruth , Santa Maria youth football and football for Santa Maria high school. He always had that drive and love for sports and it continued as an adult. He was a Dedicated Miami Dolphins , Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers fan .
He coached at Westside Little League for 3 years , Southside Little League for 3 years ,Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club basketball for 4 years and Santa Maria Babe Ruth for 12 years. As well as being on the board of Southside Little League for two years in Santa Maria Babe Ruth for 12 years. He really enjoyed being on the field as the third base coach. He had a great bond with so many of his players and he look forward to every season.
Bert followed in his dad's footsteps and started working in autobody . He started as a body man , but he soon found that his passion was in painting the cars . He worked at Body Tech , Santa Maria Diesel and San Ramon Autobody and for himself at Badd Bert's Custom Painting & Autobody .
Bert liked to go hiking , camping and fishing. One of favorite places to go was to the Sierras Mountains with his stepdad ,brothers ,sons and friends.
Bert loved spending time with his wife , kids and grandkids. He liked going on drives to the beach to watch the sunset and going on spontaneous trips to visit his family out of town .
Although , he was on earth for a short time, he is remembered and loved every day by his family and friends. Bert is survived by his wife Lizabeth Meza. Sons Roland , Gabriel , Dominick and Noah. Daughters Melissa, Izabell and Brooklynn. Mother Leti Denes and Stepfather Steve Denes Siblings, Vicky Shade, Bridgett Truhiett (Mike), Marvin Meza (Brandi) & Damien Denes (Katie). Godmother Marlene Garcia and Godfather Omar Bautistia. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bert was preceded in death by Grandparents Horacio and Olga Meza, Grandfather Silverio Nicolas Bautista, Grandmother Ramona Bautista Rangel, Brother Rolando “Pinoy” Rubiell Meza and Mother-in-law Christine Burke.
Thursday July 29, 2021 - Dudley Hoffman Chapel4:30 pm - 7:30 pm Viewing 6:00 pm Rosary.Friday July 30, 2021 - St. Mary's Catholic Church 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial Celebration of Life will be held at 12pm at Waller Park.
In Lou of flowers donations can be made at Chase Bank to Lizabeth Meza for his children.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
