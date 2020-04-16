HUGH C. (BUD) WEBB, 72, of ORCUTT CA, passed away Saturday, 4/11/2020 after a long battle with cancer.
BUD was born in BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, 10/27/1947 to WILLIAM & GERTRUDE WEBB. BUD served 2 years in the Navy and 18 years in the Air Force. BUD met and married wife DEBBIE in TILLAMOOK, OR in 1975. After serving last tour of duty with the Air Force in Germany, BUD & DEBBIE moved to Santa Maria and worked for Quintron for 10 years. BUD worked for the Dept of Defense from which he retired.
BUD was an avid sci fi fan and HAM radio operator. Call # N60QZ signing off.
BUD is survived by wife DEBBIE; son ALEX; daughter in law VERONICA; sisters VICTORIA & SUSAN; & aunt Barbara.
Thank you to DR. DICHMAN and everyone at DIGNITY HEALTH for their loving care and support.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.