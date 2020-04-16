Hugh C. (Bud) Webb

BUD was born in BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, 10/27/1947 to WILLIAM & GERTRUDE WEBB. BUD served 2 years in the Navy and 18 years in the Air Force. BUD met and married wife DEBBIE in TILLAMOOK, OR in 1975. After serving last tour of duty with the Air Force in Germany, BUD & DEBBIE moved to Santa Maria and worked for Quintron for 10 years. BUD worked for the Dept of Defense from which he retired.